Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, New York. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving some past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022.
If Missouri voters elect to decriminalize recreational marijuana use in November, the effect on the state’s legal and law enforcement systems will be significant.
John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri 2022, said not only would such as decision legalize the adult use of marijuana, but it would also expunge the records of nonviolent marijuana offenders with the exception of driving under the influence or sales to minors.
“It’s not even necessarily a conviction ... maybe even just an arrest on their record for minor marijuana possession, and that’s going to allow them to move through their lives more easily,” he said.
Shawn Collie, captain of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, said the unit will have to wait to see what happens if the amendment is passed. He said operations such as training drug dogs could change.
“What we see (now with medicinal) is even with the dispensaries, we may see where a dispensary is doing everything by the law but then down the street a business is selling illegal marijuana or marijuana off the black market that’s not been approved by the state and, obviously, the legal businesses are going to want us to do something about that,” Collie said.
Payne said he is confident the amendment will pass and believes public support is behind legal, safe marijuana. He also said the money generated from taxes will be exponential for the state.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has seen more than $65 million in medical marijuana revenue from taxes and fees from 2019 to 2022. The Missouri General Revenue budget was as large as it has ever been last legislative session.
In Buchanan County, Collie said his officers still see street sales of marijuana and expect that to continue even if its use is legalized as prices in dispensaries tend to be higher.
“We try to work with the people even on stops to try to make sure part of it can be educating a person on what they’re allowed to do or not allowed to do and making sure that they’re within the legal limits of the law,” Collie said.
