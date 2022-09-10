GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives (copy)

Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth Farms in Milton, New York. Missouri voters are set to be the first in the nation to sign off on automatically forgiving some past marijuana crimes if they approve a constitutional amendment to legalize recreational pot in November 2022.

 File photo | Associated Press

If Missouri voters elect to decriminalize recreational marijuana use in November, the effect on the state’s legal and law enforcement systems will be significant.

John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri 2022, said not only would such as decision legalize the adult use of marijuana, but it would also expunge the records of nonviolent marijuana offenders with the exception of driving under the influence or sales to minors.

