Record holiday travel expected, driver awareness needed

As crowds of people hit the road to visit family, friends and loved ones for the holidays, law enforcement agencies are encouraging drivers to stay attentive.
According to the American Auto Association, 2021 Thanksgiving travel is expected to be up 13% compared to 2020. AAA predicts more than 53.4 million people expected to travel, the highest single-year increase since 2005, a release from the organization said.
Officers are prepared for the increase every year but continue asking drivers to keep a few things in mind. Sgt. Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said drivers should prepare for obstacles they may face while traveling.
"We need the public's help and that's paying attention to the job of driving, putting their seat belt on, don't drink and drive, never drive impaired," he said. "Give 100% of your attention to the job of driving because ... there can be a lot of changes quickly out there on the road, slow-moving farm implements, deer, construction zones popping up here and there. Our mission doesn't change every year. It's our mission -- highway safety."
The patrol's Troop H, which covers Northwest Missouri, is seeing a 17% increase in traffic crash fatalities for the year, making this heavy travel period cause for concern.
Missouri Department of Transportation construction teams will stop work around noon on Wednesday and have Friday off as well. This gives drivers a break in seeing workers on the road, but lane and bridge closures will remain in place.
State transportation and patrol officials encourage drivers to check the traveler information map, traveler.modot.org/map/, before leaving the house. This will give a warning of possible hazards.
"There could be some delays, so you just want to plan on that, that way everybody is planning that extra time so you're not tempted to speed," Angle said.
