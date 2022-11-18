Local law enforcement is working to educate the community and promote awareness of fentanyl after seizure numbers of the drug reached record highs.
The Drug Enforcement Administration St. Louis Division, which investigates drug issues in Missouri, Kansas and southern Illinois, broke its fentanyl seizure record in 2022, according to a news release.
This division collected more than 671 pounds of fentanyl from the states it investigates including Missouri, Kansas and southern Illinois. This is a 41% increase from 2021, in which the total was 396 pounds of the seized drug.
With these numbers on the rise, the law enforcement officers of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Drug Strike Force are looking to meet the problem head-on.
So far this year, 40 pounds of fentanyl have been collected in Buchanan County. Capt. Shawn Collie of the Drug Strike Force said that the group of 10 officers in Buchanan County assists 15 other counties in northwest Missouri as well as many federal agencies.
"We started partnering with (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), with DEA and the United States Marshal Service," Collie said. "We know that fentanyl is not being produced here, it just, it's not ... it has to get into our communities from somewhere, so we try to work directly with those federal agencies (to find its origin)."
Collie said those that use the drug are not specific to any demographic in the county, the difficulty is tracking the drug since fentanyl can often be mixed with other drugs. It has caused the task force to change their protocols with any drug search.
"We're seeing is fentanyl is being mixed in with other drugs and other drugs are being laced with fentanyl ... so we have that concern and we approach every type of case that fentanyl could be present," Collie said.
"They're trying to mask the fentanyl as other things, like Smarties candy or hear about being described as Skittles," Collie said.
One of the ways that these first responders are staying safe in collecting this drug is through the advancement of technology. Collie said that they use a TruNarc Handheld Narcotics Analyzer in the field. This piece of technology allows officers to scan nearly 500 controlled substances in a single test.
"It's something that allows us to test a substance without having to have direct contact with the drugs and keeps the officers safe," Collie said. "For us, without some of that specialized equipment that we really need, we're not able to tell the difference until we get that lab analysis."
Collie said the community can spread awareness and do their part starting within the home.
"Within your friends and family ... have open conversations and make sure that people understand," Collie said. "Get back to the basics for our families and for our friends."
