TruNarc Handheld Narcotics Analyzer

This TruNarc Handheld Narcotics Analyzer allows officers to scan nearly 500 substances in a single test, without direct contact for safety.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Local law enforcement is working to educate the community and promote awareness of fentanyl after seizure numbers of the drug reached record highs.

The Drug Enforcement Administration St. Louis Division, which investigates drug issues in Missouri, Kansas and southern Illinois, broke its fentanyl seizure record in 2022, according to a news release.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.