The St. Joseph Police Department is working to promote safety of motorcyclists after an increase in reports of reckless driving.
The majority of complaints relating to this issue occur on the Belt Highway due to the large traffic flow in the area.
Sgt. James Tonn with the St. Joseph Police Department said most of these cases occur during the evening, and that this is becoming more common as summer draws closer.
”That’s when a lot of people are not working or out of school, or that kind of stuff. So they’re out having a good time, (but) just do it safely,” Tonn said.
Tonn said law enforcement is working hard behind the scenes to keep the roads safe.
“Ultimately, just like every other motorcycle on the road, watch out for them,” Tonn said. “We do not condone the speed that they’re driving or the wheelies that they’re popping, but we still ... don’t want them to get hurt. So watch out for them,” Tonn said.
Tonn also explained the difficulty in trying to control those that are driving recklessly.
“There’s a real good chance someone’s gonna get hurt when we do that. And that’s not what we want.
“It’s harder to tell on a motorcycle how fast someone’s going,” he continued. “Especially when these guys are running twice the speed limit, that means you have half the amount of time to get out of their way.”
Police said these drivers are sometimes wearing helmets to hide their identity on the road.
Tonn said the drivers might be able to outrun the police for now but expects that will change in the future.
”When you get away today, (that) doesn’t mean you don’t get picked up tomorrow,” Tonn said. “It’s gonna catch up with these guys. They may not realize it, but it’s coming,” Tonn said.
Law enforcement encourages residents to reach out to them if they have any leads on reckless motorcycle driving.
