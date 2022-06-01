The St. Joseph area saw multiple days of rain last week, and with a chance of more showers in the coming days, flash flooding could pose a risk when driving in lower-level areas.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol recommends that drivers be familiar with the areas that are known for flash flooding. If flash flooding does occur on the road, there are certain safety protocols drivers should follow.
Shane Hux of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said any height of flooding water is a risk to the driver and passengers in the vehicle.
"It's never a good idea to drive through any water. That's our recommendation,” Hux said.
Hux said currents in flash flooding areas can be unpredictable. He also said flash floods can be particularly difficult to navigate at night
“You don't drive through any water. And if you do happen to get swept off the roadway, it's always best to get out of your vehicle quickly and move to higher ground, " Hux said.
If a driver should find themself in this situation, Hux said the person should exhaust all measures to get to safety.
“Exit the vehicle as quickly as possible,” Hux said.
The highway patrol said it's important drivers obey the barriers and barricades that are put on the roads. These are safety barriers put in place by the Missouri Department of Transportation, and it is against the law to drive around the barriers.
If anyone is swept off the road by flash flooding, they are encouraged to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.