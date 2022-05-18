Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett works at his desk Wednesday in his office. Recent scam attempts in Buchanan County have included people impersonating law enforcement and demanding money for arrest warrants they claim residents have, Puett said.
With reports of recent phone scams from people impersonating law enforcement, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office warns residents to stay vigilant when providing information to people they don't know.
These reports have included callers claiming a resident has a warrant for their arrest and that their personal information is required to avoid imprisonment.
Requiring personal details is a red flag of a scam because law enforcement will never ask for information like bank account details or Social Security numbers, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
"We will not call and threaten you with a warrant and demand money," he said. "If we call and tell you (that) you have a warrant, we're going to say you need to turn yourself into the court. We're not going to say you have this jury summons and you have to pay us money to avoid going to jail."
If people receive threatening or suspicious calls, they should call the sheriff's office directly instead of a number provided by possible scammers, Puett said.
"The best advice is just terminate the call, just hang up," he said "There's nothing more that they can do if you hang up the call. And so if you're concerned about something, call us, and we'll be happy to answer those questions for you."
But scamming efforts aren't limited to one method. Sometimes they will capitalize on a person's family ties, even claiming residents have a relative who was in an accident or has gone to the hospital and needs money, Puett said.
"We've had people calling in tears because they're worried that their grandchild or their child is in danger," he said. "These scammers, they have no respect ... they just don't care about people. If they will victimize you, they're very happy to do that."
Sometimes people try to confront or outsmart hackers, but that's not recommended. Any additional time spent talking to scammers could end up with them gaining more information, especially since they are used to the routine, Puett said.
"The longer you're on there, the more vulnerable you are," he said. "The things that you might say, which might open them into having knowledge about you and your accounts and those type of things."
Law enforcement has its own challenges when dealing with scammers. They often are based outside the U.S. That makes it difficult to track scammers down and make arrests because they might be outside federal jurisdiction, Puett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.