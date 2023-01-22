Recent fires in the St. Joseph area are bringing some hazardous trends to the forefront.
In the first half of January, there have been a total of 14 confirmed structure fires so far in 2023.
Steve Henrichson, an inspector with the St. Joseph Fire Department, said half of these fires were in unsecured, vacant buildings.
One of the fires was located at South 13th and Renick streets. According to first responders at the scene, there were reports of homeless people at the residence before the incident.
Henrichson said it's a common issue with vacant homes.
"It isn't just the homeless, it's the houses in general just being vacant and people aren't supposed to be in there," he said.
There are several reasons that these structures become occupied.
"A lot of it's just getting somewhere to stay warm. Usually, those don't cause a lot of problems for someone to start small fires to stay warm," Henrichson said. "When the fire gets out of control or they leave and don't extinguish it and then it gets bigger, it becomes an issue."
Henrichson said if residents notice people in vacant homes in their neighborhoods, letting property managers, owners, police and those at the fire department know is a good place to start.
"It's just getting the notification is the biggest part of it ... getting it on somebody's radar," Henrichson said. "If I get the call, it may not be something I can do, but I can refer it up to neighbors, buildings or property maintenance or whoever needs to be referred to."
Another trend the fire department is seeing involves medical oxygen. A deadly fire at a residence on SW Lakefront Lane on Christmas Eve and another recent incident at a home on S. 36th Street that sent a woman to Mosaic Life Care after receiving burns to the neck had that common denominator.
"Medical oxygen is a high concentration of oxygen. Any time you have oxygen in an atmosphere it's going be more flammable," Henrichson said. "Oxygen itself doesn't burn, it just makes everything else easier to burn."
In any instance of preventing fires, Henrichson said that help from the community is a step in the right direction.
"Notify people. It takes three people -- two to fight the fire and one to notify the fire department," Henrichson said.
The St. Joseph Fire Prevention office can be contacted at 816-271-4603.
