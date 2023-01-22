Battling the blaze

Crews fight a fire at 1201 Powell St. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Recent fires in the St. Joseph area are bringing some hazardous trends to the forefront. 

In the first half of January, there have been a total of 14 confirmed structure fires so far in 2023.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.