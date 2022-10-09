Many recent crashes involving motorcycles in St. Joseph have brought to the forefront the special care that emergency services provide in these situations.
Crashes like the one at Fredrick Avenue and Interstate 29 called for special care since the injured people were in critical condition.
Steve Groshong, the director of field operations for the Buchanan County EMS said that the process for each major trauma situation remains generally the same, but is a multi-step process.
"Our emergency medical dispatchers gather as much information as possible from the caller prior to arriving at the scene," Groshong said.
At the scene, the EMS crew examines the number of patients and the severity of injuries. They also identify safety issues or if they need additional resources.
Once the patient is identified, the goal is to have the person transported in less than 10 minutes.
In the EMS vehicle, there are many moving parts before the person is to arrive at the hospital.
"We examine vital signs, administer oxygen and IV lines are established for fluid replacement and medications," Groshong said.
They also communicate with the hospital via radio about the patients' updated condition. Once at the hospital, they give their report to those receiving the patient and assist if need be. They then restock the ambulance and get ready for the next response.
At the scene of an accident, the severity of injuries makes the next course of action all the more important.
"It all depends on transport time and what's wrong with the patient," Groshong said. "Do they need specialized care and ... what's going on at the hospital at that point in time?"
During a typical day, there are always six EMS vehicles on the street in the county. The dispatch center for the EMS is unique because those on dispatch are medically trained.
"They will walk through a defined protocol is to ask questions and getting information that we need for the response," Groshong said.
Residents can reach the Buchanan County EMS by calling 911 for an emergency. They can be reached at the nonemergency number at 816-396-9588 or online at https://www.bc-ems.com/.
