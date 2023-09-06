Speed and distracted driving are two factors most brought up when it comes to crashes, but one potential roadway hazard could require assistance from street crews.
After a Tuesday crash at the intersection of Noyes Boulevard and Edmond Street, officers on scene determined it was caused by failure to yield, but also obstruction of view on the road.
Jackson Jones, St. Joseph’s superintendent of city streets and infrastructure, said the department receives many calls about intersection blind spots, especially during this time of the year.
“Vegetation is is growing like crazy; we usually get two to three (calls) a day,” Jones said.
The issue with these problems stems from sight distance — how far drivers can see in either direction, according to Public Works and Transportation — which causes city workers to act quickly to asses the situation.
Requests for changes in an intersection go through a process that must be approved by the city council in order for changes to occur.
Residents must first submit a request to the city traffic supervisor, who will inspect the area.
The inspection takes into account many factors, including speed limits on the road, sight distance for drivers, accident history and the amount of traffic going through the area.
Jones said these factors act as a checklist for whether or not a traffic control device is implemented.
Jones said inspections don’t take into account cars parked in prohibited zones called “end-zones,” which are the 30-foot areas behind a stop sign where parking isn’t allowed.
“Movable objects don’t count towards that,” Jones said. “In other words, a vehicle parked illegally up an end zone or even to 30 foot back and somebody saying, ‘I can’t see because that car was 30 foot back,’ (it’s) still a movable object, so it wouldn’t count toward it.”
After inspection of the area, the supervisor then will submit the request to the city traffic commission, where board members vote for approval of changes. If approved, it moves to a vote at the city council. If the council approves the changes, Jones said then his division will help to improve visibility in the area.
To reach out to the city about the issues with an intersection, call the streets and infrastructure division of Public Works at (816) 271-4848.
