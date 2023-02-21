Fireworks store in De Kalb (copy)

Crews work to put out a fire on the corner of Main and Spring streets in De Kalb, Missouri on Friday.

 File Photo | News-Press NOW

After an area fireworks store recently caught fire, residents are reminded to follow safety protocols and store these items with care.

Miller's Fireworks in De Kalb, Missouri, caught fire around 9:30 p.m. Friday. No one was injured, though the structure suffered serious damage.

