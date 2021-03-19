There has been an increase in the number of railroad crossing malfunctions recently in St. Joseph.
Malfunctions are common, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation, but there were four in the last three weeks, compared to just one in the five weeks prior.
Malfunctions often are due to weather conditions, according to MoDot's website. People are directed to report malfunctions by calling the phone number located on signpost placards or small silver buildings near a crossing, according to the website.
Whether crossings are functioning properly or not, people need to know trains are faster than they appear, MoDOT Railroad Administrator Troy Hughes said.
"Kinda like airplanes you see in the air," he said. "They don't look like they're moving, that they're moving really fast, you know. You could have that same misconception about train speed."
Trains travel at low speeds around train yards and industrial tracks but even then they need several hundred feet to stop, Hughes said.
Stopping distance is even more drastic at higher speeds.
"A mainline train might be doing, say, 50 to 60 miles per hour, would take about a mile to mile and a half to stop," he said. "So that's a lot further than what people kind of, you know, assume."
Even at lower speeds, there are additional factors to consider. Places like St. Joseph with tracks crisscrossing at places throughout the city can be dangerous because pedestrians and motorists might not be able to see one train crossing behind another, Hughes said.
"Sometimes a train will pass and people will go ahead and drive around the gates, thinking that it's going to be clear," he said. "But there could be another train following either directly behind that one or one coming the other direction that you wouldn't be able to see on the other tracks."
