In this photo provided by Dax McDonald, an Amtrak passenger train lies on its side after derailing near Mendon, Missouri, on Monday. The Southwest Chief, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is stressing the importance of slowing down and looking both ways, no matter if the gate arms are down, when crossing rail tracks after a deadly Amtrak derailment Monday.
The Amtrak train derailed after striking a dump truck near Mendon, Missouri, at a rail crossing that was in a rural location and did not have a gate or lights.
Sgt. Shane Hux of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H said that people need to make sure they are focused and taking the time to look at railroad crossings.
"What happens a lot of time is complacency," Hux said. "They take them (crossings) for granted, whether it be a controlled intersection or an uncontrolled intersection, so the rule of thumb is to pull up to the crossing, stop, look and listen," Hux said.
Hux said a controlled intersection is one that is with flashing lights, bells and stop arms, while an uncontrolled crossing, like the one that was at the wreck in Mendon, has cross bucks but no stop arms, lights or bells, and is usually found in rural areas.
"If it's on a major highway and there's a crossing there, that is a controlled crossing. I would still recommend you slow down, not necessarily come to a complete stop ... slow down and look both directions," Hux said.
Tim Hull, executive director for Missouri Operation Lifesaver, said every three hours in the United States a person or a vehicle is struck by a train. He said the important thing to remember is that while a train runs on a schedule, more often than not, schedules aren't exact.
"They run 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, even on holidays and weekends, so any time is train time," Hull said.
Hulls said while there is a lot of focus on the fact that Monday's crash happened on an uncontrolled crossing, evidence shows that nearly half of the people who are killed on rail crossings are on controlled crossings with the gates and lights.
"The answer is educating the public and getting them to be alert and attentive when they approach a railroad crossing ... while trains can stop, it just can't stop very quickly," Hull said.
Hull said it takes about eight football fields for a train to successfully make an emergency stop. He said if your vehicle gets stuck at a train intersection, there is a phone number at the crossing to call.
