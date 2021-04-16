Rabies vaccination clinics coming in May

St. Joseph Animal Control and Rescue will be hosting multiple clinics throughout May for animals needing vaccines.
Aubrey Silvey, the humane educator with animal control, said it's important to get pets vaccinated.
"It protects your pet against rabies, which they can get from wildlife who have it or another stray animal,” Silvey said.
Silvey said the rabies vaccine also helps protect people who may be bitten or scratched by an animal.
The clinics are available to anyone in St. Joseph and the surrounding areas.
“You're able to come even if you're from outside of the city limits of St. Joe," Silvey said. "A lot of people have wondered, too, if they are required to buy the city license, which if your pet is fixed is $5. If they're not fixed, haven't been spayed or neutered, it's $15. If you live outside of the city limits, you're not required to purchase that, but you still can.”
Getting an animal registered includes a QR code tag that, when it gets scanned, it notifies the pet’s owner of its location.
The clinics also offer other services besides the rabies vaccine, including microchips and nail trims.
“If they need to get their animals up to date on their combo vaccines, like for distemper, Parvo, that kind of stuff, that will be available as well. They pay the veterinarian directly. That’s just $10, which is quite a bit cheaper than normal,” Silvey said. “We will have microchipping available for $10 and nail trims, which I believe are $5 as well.”
The clinics will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates:
-- Monday, May 3, Lindbergh Elementary School, 2812 St. Joseph Ave.
-- Tuesday, May 4, Hosea Elementary School, 6401 Gordon Ave.
-- Thursday, May 6, First Church of the Nazarene, 22nd and Pacific streets.
-- Tuesday, May 11, Skaith Elementary School, 4701 Schoolside Lane.
-- Thursday, May 13, Mark Twain Elementary School, 705 S. 31st St.
