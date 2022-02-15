Time is of the essence when someone is experiencing a stroke, and emergency responders try to spot a stroke as quickly as possible to alert hospital crews.
Buchanan County responded to 383 stroke calls in 2021 and about 20 last month alone.
Anyone can identify a stroke if they look for a few simple factors, Buchanan County Paramedic Andrew King said.
"Do they have unequal face drooping?" he said. "Do they have unequal arm movements? Is their speech not normal for them and then what time did all these symptoms start? And by recognizing those ... we can really help people who are having a stroke get that care sooner."
Having someone who can call 911 is key since people experiencing strokes don't always think they need care, King said.
"A lot of the time, if somebody feels fine, they don't want to go to the hospital because they think there's nothing wrong," he said. "That time is so, so important that if we let them go, 'Oh, I feel fine, we'll check on them tomorrow, we'll check on them in a few hours,' we could have irreversible brain damage."
"Most of those people, if we can get them back to the hospital soon enough, we can really mitigate a lot of those (symptoms)," he said.
People sometimes assume it's only the elderly who are at risk, but that isn't the case, King said. Anyone can get a stroke regardless of age, but other outside factors also can greatly increase the chances of getting a stroke, he said.
"There are some things that people can do, you know, exercising, eating healthy, regular checkups with their doctors," he said. "But there (are) also some factors that are genetically predisposed. So when you look at things like not smoking, alcohol intake, all of those things can play into giving you a higher chance of a stroke. But there are just some genetic factors — family history, things like that — that you just can't control."
The standard is to have patients to the hospital soon enough that care starts within an hour of when the stroke started, but that depends on a stroke's location and severity, King said. If a stroke can be caught soon enough then the effects often can be halted, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.