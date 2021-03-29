Qualified immunity for law enforcement has become a topic of national discussion recently, and it also is a point of concern for local officials.
The practice prevents law enforcement officials from being sued in certain cases. If it was removed, as Illinois came close to doing in January, then it could lead to an exodus of law enforcement officers and a lack of qualified candidates, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
“One of the effects of stripping qualified immunity is that, we’ve seen this in Illinois, you have officers that do not believe they have any type of protection against frivolous lawsuits and allegations and things like that,” he said.
Illinois legislators decided in January to keep qualified immunity after previous plans to remove the practice.
Some of the concern over qualified immunity could stem from a lack of understanding over how it is determined, Puett said.
“This is all determined, you know, by a judge,” he said. “And so when they talk about having qualified immunity ... it’s not something where as the sheriff I get to say, ‘well Deputy X acted OK and they have qualified immunity on this.’ This would be a legal determination made by the courts.”
The practice does not apply if an officer has violated a constitutional right, so long as that right was clearly established. It prevents law enforcement officers from being liable to be sued for everyday, routine matters, Buchanan County Assistant Prosecutor Chad Gaddie said.
“If you think about it, law enforcement officers encounter thousands of people over the course of a year,” he said. “And a lot of those people aren’t very happy, so if you allowed those individuals to harass the police officers with frivolous lawsuits it’d turn the court system into a mess.”
Law enforcement responsibility remains an important matter, Puett said, which highlights the need for strong policies.
“Nobody hates a bad cop worse than a good cop,” he said. “We want people to be held accountable and we want things done correctly. That’s why we have policies, we have training and we re-emphasize those things.”
Officers still can be liable in the courts system, too. Law enforcement can be sued if the prior-stated situation occurs, when there is a clearly established violation of constitutional rights, Gaddie said.
“I think as you have situations that hit high-profile nationwide regarding allegations of police abuse, something like this will boil up because people want to hold police accountable,” he said. “And the way qualified immunity currently exists, if there’s a gross violation in the standard of care, law enforcement can be sued.”
