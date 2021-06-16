The Missouri State Highway Patrol said someone impersonated a police officer in Daviess County Tuesday.

A man wearing a law enforcement uniform and driving a police-style vehicle conducted a traffic stop near Gallatin and issued a driver a citation from New York state. According to patrol officials, the man represented himself as a law enforcement officer. He drove a vehicle that had emergency lights and police markings on a black Dodge Charger.

He stopped the citizen driving on Missouri Highway 6 at approximately 10 a.m. on June 15.

There was a white cargo-style van driving in front of the citizen that officers suspect is working with the man. The Daviess County Sheriff's Department is asking for information about the incident and can be contacted at 660-663-2031.