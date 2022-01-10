The Missouri State Highway Patrol is running a campaign this week to raise awareness of human trafficking.
Citizens are key in helping law enforcement officers combat the issue, officials said.
"We just want to help remind the public on a daily basis to watch for the signs because it is out there," Lt. Eric Brown said. "Just like any crime that occurs, whether it be driving while intoxicated, human trafficking, burglaries, the public is often our best source of information, our eyes and ears when they call and give us tips on crimes like this that have occurred. It gives us a starting point and an opportunity to go out and try and make a difference."
Brown said signs of human trafficking include physical abuse like cuts and bruises or someone being held against their will. But it also can be more subtle than that.
"It can be a person that seems overly anxious, maybe possibly showing signs of some depression. When they're traveling with someone else, they don't have access to their personal identification, it's being held by someone else," he said. "They seem submissive, not wanting to speak or someone else is speaking for them. Of course responses, scripted responses to questions, little things like that."
Brown said human trafficking is not just happening in other states or big cities, it can be anywhere. This is why everyone should know how to identify it.
"The patrol is going to participate in the enforcement operation and attempt to help educate law enforcement officers, our commercial vehicle drivers, motor carriers and the general public about the signs of human trafficking, what to watch for and attempt to eliminate that from our state," Brown said.
The Human Trafficking Awareness Initiative will begin on Jan. 11 and run for three days. If you suspect someone is being human trafficked, it's important to contact law enforcement immediately.
