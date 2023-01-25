Buchanan County EMS preparing for winter

Andrew King, a paramedic with Buchanan County EMS, discusses ways residents can help first responders during severe weather.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Cold weather and snow can keep first responders from arriving at a scene safely and efficiently, making it vital to clear away ice and other debris at this time of year.

“It can be a real challenge doing our job in the snow,” Andrew King, a paramedic with Buchanan County EMS, said. “The streets become narrower and cars start to park further out into the street ... we have to keep finding ways to arrive to the scene as quick as possible.”

