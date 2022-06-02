Public trial draws attention to domestic violence in St. Joseph

With a recent celebrity trial prompting conversations on domestic violence across the country, St. Joseph police say they feel prepared to handle these situations at a local level.
While the trial garnered national attention and caused many to share their opinions on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp on social media, here in St. Joseph, the Family Crimes Unit of the St. Joseph Police Department is specifically trained to handle issues of domestic violence. This division specializes in diffusing domestic situations at the scene and going through investigations.
SJPD Sgt. Brad Kerns said there are many potential causes for domestic violence situations, including alcohol, drugs and increased time at homeduring the pandemic.
He also said there are signs to watch out for if you suspect someone is a victim of domestic violence or abuse.
"Pay attention to the individual's behavior. Sometimes if they're truly a victim of domestic violence, sometimes there'll be changes in their behavior," Kerns said. "Once they become a victim, they can range from being closed and shut-off and no longer wanting to really be around people."
Many domestic violence cases involve children. When a case like this happens in St. Joseph, the police department handles it with extra care.
"We try to separate all parties involved and try to make sure that the children are in fact safe because children are No. 1 priority," Kerns said.
Kerns also said in the St. Joseph area, domestic violence can happen to anyone.
"We do have a number of domestics that are are female-related. We also have quite a few that are actually males are victims as well," Kerns said. "It's hard to put a number on it, because it does go both ways."
For victims of domestic violence, there are many avenues to seek help. Kerns said he recommends the YWCA as one resource to help victims.
If anyone is a victim or a witness of domestic violence, they are encouraged to call 911 or reach out to other organizations for resources.
