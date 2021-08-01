Hundreds of law enforcement agencies nationwide plan an event for the same night to bring families out and get to know people in the community.
This year, National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 3. The St. Joseph Police Department’s event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Civic Center Park, said Sgt. Roy Hoskins. Last year the event was delayed into October due to COVID-19, but Hoskins said that didn’t affect turnout. The hope is to have even more people participate this year.
The event has food, drinks and games. St. Joseph police will have the department’s BearCat, command post, a squad car, a bicycle, a K-9 and dispatchers at the event. Other local agencies involved will be the Missouri State Water Patrol and Highway Patrol, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department and EMS and the St. Joseph Fire Department.
Kids will have to opportunity to play on equipment and vehicles while getting questions answered. Hoskins said adults should come with questions and ideas if they would like to talk with him.
