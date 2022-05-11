1st Responder Meet & Greet

Local first responders will have a meet-and-greet with the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in the Remington Nature Center parking lot. 

The event is free, and its goal is to educate people on the resources these officials add to the community, according to organizer Joanna Mayer, a Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

“We’re gonna have all sides of the criminal justice field, we’re gonna have law enforcement, corrections and Mosaic (Life Care) will be there teaching people how to apply tourniquets,” Mayer said.

First responders, including paramedics, firefighters and police officers, work with one another daily, and that cohesiveness helps them perform their daily jobs.

Emergency dispatchers also will be available to help educate children on dialing 911.

“We want to bridge that gap and let people know that we are here to support them on and off duty,” Mayer said.

Ryan Hennessy can be reached at ryan.hennessy@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowHennessy.

