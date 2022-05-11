top story Public can meet with first responders on Saturday By Ryan Hennessy News-Press NOW Ryan Hennessy Author facebook Author email May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 Updated 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Local first responders will have a meet-and-greet with the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in the Remington Nature Center parking lot. The event is free, and its goal is to educate people on the resources these officials add to the community, according to organizer Joanna Mayer, a Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office deputy.“We’re gonna have all sides of the criminal justice field, we’re gonna have law enforcement, corrections and Mosaic (Life Care) will be there teaching people how to apply tourniquets,” Mayer said.First responders, including paramedics, firefighters and police officers, work with one another daily, and that cohesiveness helps them perform their daily jobs.Emergency dispatchers also will be available to help educate children on dialing 911.“We want to bridge that gap and let people know that we are here to support them on and off duty,” Mayer said. Ryan Hennessy can be reached at ryan.hennessy@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowHennessy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags First Responder Joanna Mayer Police Work Sociology Dispatcher Law Enforcement Correction Firefighter Parking Lot Emergency Public Ryan Hennessy Author facebook Author email Follow Ryan Hennessy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety St. Joseph man injured in stabbing on Frederick Government Proposed city budget includes employee pay increases +2 Education 'Fantastic president' retains student support Government REC center sees growth with extended hours, addition of pickleball More Local News → Local Forecast Updated 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
