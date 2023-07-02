Motorcycle use ramping up in the summer has come with an increase in accidents around the area.
Recent crashes involving motorcycles left one person dead and another seriously injured in the Troop H area. Both crashes involved just a single vehicle and the drivers were ejected from the motorcycle, which is common in such situations due to the lack of an enclosure.
That’s why it’s important motorcyclists take precautions by wearing the right safety equipment when hitting the road. Sgt. Shane Hux of the patrol’s Troop H said the term “safety device” refers to motorists wearing a proper helmet, even if the driver is skilled.
“If you’re involved in a crash on a motorcycle, chances are it’s going to be serious. You got to make sure you do whatever it takes by wearing the proper gear, especially at highway speeds,” Hux said.
The most recent statistics from the National Safety Council show that in 2021 there were 5,932 deaths and 83,000 injuries in motorcycle accidents.
During the summertime, many obstacles can contribute to accidents. Hux said with single-vehicle crashes, the type of roadway can play a factor whether it is a blacktop or a gravel road. Even common items that seem insignificant can bring dangers for two-wheeled vehicles, he said.
“Grass clippings being out in the roadway, that’s very dangerous for a motorcycle. That’d be like them coming around the road and hitting a sheet of ice,” Hux said.
There are other contributing factors that motorcyclists have to take into account at this time of the year.
“The circumstance is really different each time,” Hux said. “They got to worry about deer, raccoons, any type of debris that’s in the roadway, you know, a blown tire that ends up in the road ... a lot of hazards out there for a motorcycle operator.”
The bigger message that Hux wants to get across is for all motorcyclists to operate at their skill level and amount of experience, especially when navigating unfamiliar terrain. Gaining experience and knowledge about the motorcycle being used also is key.
“Get more experience first ... get that knowledge of proper operation of that motorcycle because they are a lot different than a motor vehicle,” Hux said.
