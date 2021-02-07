Below freezing temperatures are expected in the coming weeks, which can put people, cars and homes in danger.
Missouri American Water has some tips on how you can prevent some disasters during the extreme cold.
"It looks like Mother Nature is going to be bringing us a blast of arctic air and with that I know often times homeowners are concerned about pipes freezing," said Christine Barnhart, the External Affairs manager for Missouri American water. "First of all, exposing pipes to warmer air just by simply opening cabinet doors — that’s a very easy one. And then the second one is just letting a trickle of water run."
Barnhart said a gallon of water will cost a customer about a penny. While people may think running water is going to be costly, it ultimately can save a lot of money.
"I always tell people, you know, when you compare that to the cost of a water bill if pipes burst, which can easily rack up hundreds of dollars, it’s really a very minimal cost when you talk about safeguarding those pipes against breakage," Barnhart said.
If pipes do burst, extreme water damage can be avoided by cutting off the water supply to the building.
"Know where your shut off valve is in your home. If something does happen you’ll know where that is and get to it quickly and shut the water off before additional damage does occur," Barnhart said.
It also is important to allow cars to fully warm up and ensure all heat sources are working properly prior to the arrival of extreme cold.