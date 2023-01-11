Vehicles passing on Faraon Street

Vehicles drive Wednesday afternoon along Faraon Street. If passed, a proposed bill would allow drivers to turn left on a red light if they are turning from a one-way street onto another one-way. St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn sees it as a possible benefit for motorists.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Recently proposed legislation would make turning left during a red light legal in specific instances.

The bill would allow drivers to turn left on red going from a one-way street to another one-way.

