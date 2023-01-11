Vehicles drive Wednesday afternoon along Faraon Street. If passed, a proposed bill would allow drivers to turn left on a red light if they are turning from a one-way street onto another one-way. St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn sees it as a possible benefit for motorists.
Recently proposed legislation would make turning left during a red light legal in specific instances.
The bill would allow drivers to turn left on red going from a one-way street to another one-way.
It introduces extra factors for motorists, but St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn said he sees few disadvantages.
"It makes sense. We can turn right on a red in most places," he said. "Why can't I turn left from a one-way to or one-way on a red? Still yielding for pedestrians and oncoming cars, but why not? It's a law that makes sense.
"I don't see a downside to it. It's, kind of, one of those laws that just ... makes perfect sense."
The main value lies in reducing travel time for residents, even if it's a small amount, Tonn said.
"It just gives you another opportunity to get to where you're going a little quicker," he said. "Now, just because a state law passes, it doesn't mean St. Joe has to have it, but it's an option."
The considerations would change if the proposal was for one-way streets that cross traffic flowing in both directions. If a one-way street intersects a two-way, then allowing left turns on red would become very dangerous for drivers since they might end up crossing the face of traffic, Tonn said.
"You're crossing a lane of traffic who doesn't have to yield because they don't have a stop sign," he said. "That's where it becomes an issue. You don't see anybody on your right, you fail to pay attention. You cross one lane, turn left and you get hit right in the door. It's a lot more dangerous."
There wouldn't be many adjustments for most streets. If the legislation passes, then the main change Tonn expects is that additional signage will have to be placed around the city where affected.
