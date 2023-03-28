Firearms on display at gun show

A table of handguns sit on display during a recent gun show at Civic Arena. A recently proposed bill would prevent people from owning firearms if convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault in Missouri, but would have to bypass Missouri's Second Amendment Protection Act from 2021.

Gun ownership among people convicted of domestic abuse misdemeanors is a gray area in Missouri, but proposed state legislation marks the latest attempt to try and change that.

Missouri House Bill 32, sponsored by Richard Brown, D-Kansas City, would make it illegal for anyone to own a firearm if they're convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault at the state level.

