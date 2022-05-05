St. Joseph firefighters work the scene of a fire Wednesday at a vacant house on North 19th Street. The home was boarded up but still ended up being broken into. Boarding a home makes breaking in more difficult but also can attract attention, St. Joseph Property Maintenance Manager Juston Carr said.
With yet another vacant house fire Wednesday night, the number of incidents continues to increase at a high rate.
But there are steps property owners can take to decrease the chances of a fire or break-in.
One of the biggest ways to reduce the risk of break-ins is by keeping the property maintained, St. Joseph Property Maintenance Manager Juston Carr said.
“The main thing when it comes down to a vacant property is what people see in the community, that shows that no one’s overseeing the property, is when the grass gets tall and in the vegetation starts to get long,” he said. “That kind of flags a property as being vacant, and that’s what some people look for.”
It also helps to have extra lighting or a security system as an added measure, Carr said.
But factors like utilities and actually “boarding up” a property can be double-edged swords.
Wednesday’s incident, at the corner of 19th and Howard streets, occurred at a house that was boarded up but still had electrical supply, according to St. Joseph Fire Department.
Keeping utilities off can deter people from breaking in, but it makes repairs or marketing a property more difficult as well, Carr said.
“It’s typically good that the power shut off and the gas is shut off, and water shut off,” he said. “It just depends on where the property owner is with the property that he may be in remodeling it, you know, and doing some stuff where he needs the utilities on to keep the water lines from freezing through the wintertime.”
Once someone has broken into a vacant home, it becomes increasingly difficult to discourage them from breaking in again. Carr has seen a variety of methods used to get into properties that are supposed to be empty, even chainsaws, he said.
“If they stayed in it and that’s their, kind of, form of shelter, it’s just like kicking one of us out of our house,” he said. “We do any way we could to get back inside to get our stuff.”
Posting “no trespassing” signage is a smaller step that can make the process easier, Carr said. Posting signs then gives law enforcement more authority with enforcement, allowing them to write tickets when someone is found on the property, he said.
