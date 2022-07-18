Self-defense tools can be a good way to evoke a sense of personal security, but proper training is vital before handling firearms, pepper sprays and other safety devices.
Capt. Thomas Cates of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said he is in support of residents taking charge and protecting themselves.
"I'm 100% for anybody and everybody having whatever means they need to defend themselves, but we do have an obligation to be lawfully informed of when we can do that," Cates said.
Cates said going through the process of owning a firearm requires a great deal of time and research.
"You have an obligation to get trained in that (carrying a firearm). But that is going to be your obligation," Cates said. "It's not something anyone forces upon you, but you are going to be required to know these things if you're right to use a firearm to defend yourself or a loved one."
Buying a firearm requires time and reflection to not make any snap decisions
"Any time we any time someone uses a weapon, there are a lot of moral, ethical and legal aftereffects of that," Cates said. "We also need to understand the law when you can actually use this to defend yourself, when you could use this to defend a loved one."
The sheriff's office recommends reaching out to firearms shops and sporting goods stores in the area to find resources on firearm safety classes and concealed carry licensing.
Aside from firearms, there are other means of protection in potentially dangerous situations.
"I usually recommend people stick with traditional self-defense methods ... if they're going to carry something ... pepper spray, well, electronic control device, less lethal options, various things like that.
"If you were going to carry anything, always make sure that you're trained on how it works," Cates continued. "You know what the aftereffect is and that you know the law to the point where you know when you can legally apply that force."
Cates said that improvising with items like a baseball bat or golf club should be done only in an absolute emergency.
"There is a point where you are defending yourself. But there would also be a point where your behavior then could become assaultive, where now you were the one addressing the incident, addressing the injury," he said. "So people really, really need to be conscious of the law, conscious of to what extent they can go to defend themselves."
Laws from vary state to state, and Cates recommends paying attention to local and state guidelines when researching self-defense tools.
Cates said education is the most important thing surrounding personal protection.
"The biggest thing I want to stress is if you were deciding to carry any type of weapon on your person, you have an obligation to become educated, not just in its use, but educated on what level will be construed as a misuse of that force and what you're allowed to do under the law," Cates said.
The sheriff's office encourages anyone interested in purchasing self-defense tools to reach out to get more information. The office can be reached at 816-236-8800.
