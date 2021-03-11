Proper fire extinguishing important in high winds

Early spring is bringing high winds to St. Joseph, which can pose serious consequences for residents who do not entirely extinguish fires.
Burning in St. Joseph isn’t supposed to start until April but some people already have started.
March's windy weather is a perfect example of why guidelines say burning should only occur during the months of April and November, St. Joseph Fire Inspector Mindy Andrasevits said.
“This wind is just, it’s incredible for that sort of thing,” she said.
It can turn dangerous when people leave fires smoldering. The fires can be reignited by blustery conditions.
One of the most important precautions to take is having something nearby to douse the fire, Andrasevits said.
"You have to have water onsite, either buckets of water, a hose with water turned on (or) buckets of dirt or sand — some way to put the fire out.” she said. “We've had several fires lately where somebody thought they had their fire out and walked away from it, left the residence. And the wind picked up and fed the fire, and it was able to smolder and turn into a free-burning fire. And before you know it, the house is on fire or the garage burns to the ground."
Even discarded cigarettes can start fires if hot embers are picked up by the wind. People who aren’t dealing with a fire in the typical sense sometimes don’t take the same precautions with disposal, Andrasevits said.
“That seems to be it, because they aren’t really dealing with fire,” she said. “They’re dealing with a cigarette or something like that, that they wouldn’t imagine could grow into a big house fire.”
Residents shouldn’t leave combustible materials outside because of how close together houses are in the city. Items like firewood or garbage often are placed near a house or garage and it might not be noticed as quickly if they catch fire, Andrasevits said.
“You don’t know it until the middle of the night when your garage is on fire,” “So people need to be aware when they’re storing combustibles like that right next to a building, that it’s always a possibility.”
Regardless of how close combustibles are to homes or whether it’s burn season, St. Joseph residents are never allowed to burn on days with high wind, Andrasevits said.
For more information on burning, see stjoemo.info/425/Open-Burning-of-Yard-Waste.
