A pair of boxes at Buchanan County Sheriff's Office show where residents can drop off syringes and needles, front, and prescription pills year-round for safe disposal. The county's drug strike force takes in up to 1,600 pounds in old prescriptions every year, said Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force.
Buchanan County's semi-annual Drug Take Back is approaching, when residents often turn in between 500 and 800 pounds of prescriptions drugs.
Prescription pills are among the biggest concern, which can get into the hands of children if kept around the house, said Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force.
"The children are probably the biggest concern," he said. "It could be a child who gets that prescription bottle not knowing what it is, thinking it could be something else and taking it mistakenly, and then you have those who are experimenting."
People sometimes keep a prescription around because they only used a few pills and plan to use the medicine down the road for themselves or someone else. That raises concern because there could be other factors that cause adverse effects, Collie said.
"Are they taking something else that might have a reaction?" he said. "Are they allergic to it? And so, you know, prescriptions are prescribed for a reason. We really want to get across to people that those can be just as dangerous as the meth, the heroin, the other things, is taking those prescription pills outside of what they were prescribed for."
In addition to being dangerous, it is illegal to provide prescription drugs to someone if the drugs aren't prescribed specifically to them, Collie said.
People also have to be careful of incorrect disposal, like flushing pills or used needles down the toilet, Collie said.
"You look at the effects on the environment," he said. "You're taking something that, you know, is something that could be deadly and it's basically being broken down into the water system. And so, you have that, or we've had people that (are) just throwing them in the trash."
Any prescription drugs the strike force takes in are turned over to and securely disposed of by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Collie said.
Even if people can't make it to the Drug Take Back event April 30, they can drop off prescription drugs and needles in designated boxes year-round at the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.