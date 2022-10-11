High-risk drivers received an education on the consequences of accidents during a traffic offender program that provides a sentencing alternative for motorists.
Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety Council, said the ThinkFirst Traffic Offenders Program is designed to highlight poor driving behaviors people engage in daily.
“The majority of accidents that happen occur right on the Belt Highway so the course really highlights why so many accidents happen in that area," Lyon said. “I think it’s really eye-opening, specifically because at the end we have the students write a few paragraphs about what the course meant to them and we’ll have it forwarded to the courts.”
According to Lyon, drivers in the program follow the same path they would have taken had they been seriously injured in a crash. Guest speakers provide a graphic and realistic view of life as a crash survivor, allowing drivers to realize the full impact unsafe behavior behind the wheel can cause.
“Today we had Andrew King from the Buchanan County Ambulance come and speak,” he said. “He brought the perspective of the severity of acting immediately at a crash site. But, most importantly, the speakers for ThinkFirst Missouri, Penny and Chad, came to talk about how a crash changed their lives forever and how that can be avoided for other drivers in the future.”
Chad Burton and Penny Lorenz both were involved in an automobile accident that left them paralyzed. They share their story with the public so drivers understand the importance of being attentive and paying attention to speed limits.
Jessica Morris, a program attendee, said the ThinkFirst Program gave her an entirely new perspective.
“I feel like I needed to be here today or I would’ve eventually gotten myself into a dangerous situation," she said. “Everyone needs to take this course even if you don’t have an offense. It makes you truly grateful.”
Lyon said the traffic offense program is open to anyone, not just young drivers or people who have a traffic offense.
“There is no specific age limit,” he said. “Today we had a couple in their 20s, one in their 40s and a young driver. We’ve even had a situation where a parent enrolled their child just because they were concerned about his driving. So we want people to know it’s not just about the law, it’s for your safety.”
