ThinkFirst! Traffic Offense Program

Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety Council and a former Highway Patrol sergeant, discusses the first day of the ThinkFirst Traffic Offenders Program.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

High-risk drivers received an education on the consequences of accidents during a traffic offender program that provides a sentencing alternative for motorists.

Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety Council, said the ThinkFirst Traffic Offenders Program is designed to highlight poor driving behaviors people engage in daily.

