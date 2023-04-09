St. Joseph Safety Council vehicle

Students will have to opportunity to learn rules of the road with this vehicle. This program is put on by the St. Joseph Safety Council. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Teens will have the opportunity to get one-on-one help with their driving until November thanks to a new program from the St. Joseph Safety Council.

The safety council is starting its Teen Driving Private Lessons program to fill the needs of parents wanting to give their kids proper instruction during months outside of June and July, which is when the local driver's education program takes place. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.