Teens will have the opportunity to get one-on-one help with their driving until November thanks to a new program from the St. Joseph Safety Council.
The safety council is starting its Teen Driving Private Lessons program to fill the needs of parents wanting to give their kids proper instruction during months outside of June and July, which is when the local driver's education program takes place.
Students that take the course will have the opportunity to work one on one with a driving instructor on certain road skills, including basic rules of the road, vehicle operation and driving around road work. It also allows young drivers to get more driving time on the roads.
Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the safety council, said the hope of the program is to bring the number of teen driving deaths down to zero.
"We have to be able to train young drivers on how to recognize danger, operate the vehicle in a lawful manner," Lyon said.
Those that take this course will have to opportunity to drive a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, which is equipped with an assortment of gadgets to give students proper feedback from instructors, including an in-vehicle camera.
"It records the events while they're driving, but also may be useful for instruction for future classes of what a student ran into ... the hazards out there and how did they correctly respond to it," Lyon said.
The car also is equipped with a passenger-side brake for the instructor.
The car was purchased from Randy Reed Chevrolet as a collaboration between the Missouri Department of Transportation and the St. Joseph Safety Council.
"I was very thankful that we were able to partner with Reed Chevrolet because they were very helpful in getting us a car at a reasonable price," Lyon said. "We really wouldn't be able to put that program on without partners like them ... they're very important."
There are several area teens that have already signed up for the program, and that number is expected to grow. Lyon encourages all parents to sign their kids up.
"If you do have a son or daughter that's in need of driving lessons, we've got the program for you that has experienced driving instructors that have many years of sitting beside these new drivers," Lyon said. "They will try to anticipate maybe the mistakes the kids are going to make so they can have a nice educational experience that will bring them knowledge on how to operate the car safely."
The cost is $120 for two sessions of private driving lessons and is available on the St. Joseph Safety Council website. It is available for all local teens. For more information, residents can reach out to the safety council at (816)-233-3330.
