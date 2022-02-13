There were 90,956 workplace injuries or illnesses reported in 2020 in Missouri, with more than half of those occurring at private businesses.
The Missouri Department of Labor said about 53,600 of those reports were among employees of private businesses. Slips, trips and falls were among the most common causes of injury, accounting for 15.6% of cases.
It often is simple obstacles that end up causing injuries despite efforts to reduce risks, said Sheldon Lyon, executive director with St. Joseph Safety and Health Council.
“Companies do a great job of minimizing recognized hazards, getting them taken care of in the workplace, but it’s the simple things,” he said. “It’s the rug that bunches up, it’s the extension cord that is in a walkway.”
Despite the tens of thousands of numbers statewide, injury numbers have been trending positively locally. Nonfatal workplace injuries have decreased every year since 2017 in Buchanan County, dropping from 2,171 five years ago to 1,510 in 2020, according to the Missouri Department of Labor.
One important factor in preventing injury is remembering to maintain three points of contact when entering or exiting vehicles, Lyon said. That could mean holding a support with one hand when exiting a vehicle, with both feet as contact points as well, or using both hands and one foot to keep steady.
Another of the most common injuries is muscle strain caused by overexertion. Overexertion caused 14.7% of injuries at work, according to the Missouri Department of Labor.
“That reverts back to incorrect lifting, maybe lifting something that’s too heavy or maybe a repetitive motion that causes that type of injury,” Lyon said.
Preventing injuries starts at the employer level, he said. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has standards for workplace safety but many companies go above what’s required, Lyon said.
“Some of them will supply incentives to employees who discover something that could be a hazard,” he said. “With safety teams, safety analysis at different jobs that they do, all of these things come together in relation with the OSHA standard to create a much safer work environment than we’ve ever had before.”
