Christmas tree safety is even more important this year as COVID-19 is keeping many people from traveling over the holiday and real evergreen sales are continuing to increase.
“Trees too close to the heat source cause one in every four winter fires," said Mindy Andrasvetis, an inspector with the St. Joseph Fire Department.
To lower the risk of this happening, trees should be placed at least 3 feet away from any other heat source. This includes fireplaces, heat vents, radiators, candles and other lights.
“FEMA puts out that you should also use the correct lights (on the tree) because exterior lights are hotter than interior lights,” Andrasevits said. "Replace lights if the cords are broken or you have loose connections.”
When no one is home all lights should be turned off and unplugged.
Real trees also have a tendency to dry out very quickly and should be watered nearly every day. Each tree should be placed in a stand with sitting water to keep as much moisture in it as possible. Trees thrive best in plain water with no added minerals or purifying processes.
Finally, when the holiday is over, don't leave the tree hanging around.
“Get rid of the tree after Christmas or when it is dry as dried-out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage or placed outside against the home,” a release from the National Fire Protection Association said.