Missouri passes prescription drug monitoring program (copy)

A statewide prescription drug program is set to launch soon after legislation was passed for it in 2021. Once in place various prescriptions will be tracked to prevent possible drug abuse.

After a bruising legislative battle that took years, a statewide prescription drug monitoring program finally is ready to launch.

Legislation for the program in Missouri was passed in May 2021. Now, it’s set to come online in the next few weeks, although an exact date is unknown. The goal is to help track opioid prescriptions and prevent possible abuse.

