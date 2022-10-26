Research shows that medications are the leading cause of child poisoning, which is one reason why area agencies are joining together to encourage the community to dispose of unused prescriptions.
In light of the hazards prescription drugs can present, local law enforcement and the St. Joseph Youth Alliance are partnering on Saturday for the annual Prescription Drug Take Back event to help residents discard expired or unused medicine in a safe way.
“The impact it can have on children is probably one of our bigger concerns,” said Capt. Shawn Collie of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force. “It’s one of the reasons why we not only do the Take Back events twice a year but also why we have containers within the lobby of the Law Enforcement Center.”
Nationally, more than 60,000 children are treated in emergency departments each year due to accidental ingestions.
Collie said it’s easy for these accidents to occur because prescription drugs come in different forms and colors and can appeal as candy to children.
“The younger kids — toddlers and infants — don't understand the difference between candy and pills,” he said. “That’s when they become dangerous in the home, so as prescriptions aren’t being used anymore, go ahead and get rid of them.”
Collie said that easy access to prescription medicines can also lead to drug abuse in older children.
“When you consider teens and pre-teens, unfortunately, something we see often is the experimentation with prescription pills or drugs,” Collie said. “A lot of time you may see this lead to other drug use or an accidental overdose because these kids aren’t aware of what they are combining. They could even be combining it with some type of prescription they are taking legally but the effects between them could be deadly.”
To avoid accidental poisoning, Collie said it's important to communicate with kids about the dangers of drugs and dispose of all unnecessary prescriptions.
“Everything starts in the home,” he said. “You have to talk to your kids and let them know the impact drugs can have. More importantly, people need to take away accidental overdoses from even being a possibility. If you are taking medications, keep them locked up and secured and once they are expired or you no longer need them, dispose of them.”
Each law enforcement center in the area has containers for unused prescription drugs to be dropped off year-round.
The Prescription Drug Take Back event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the East Hills Parking Lot by Sears.
