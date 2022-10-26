Research shows that medications are the leading cause of child poisoning, which is one reason why area agencies are joining together to encourage the community to dispose of unused prescriptions.

In light of the hazards prescription drugs can present, local law enforcement and the St. Joseph Youth Alliance are partnering on Saturday for the annual Prescription Drug Take Back event to help residents discard expired or unused medicine in a safe way.

