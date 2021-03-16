Preparedness important for leaving children home alone

A recent call to local law enforcement is highlighting the need for families to have a plan when kids are home alone.
Police received a call last week about a St. Joseph elementary school student who upon getting home from school found no one around to take care of them.
The bus driver was able to stay on the scene until a babysitter was contacted, St. Joseph Police Officer Chris Davis said. That's the preferred practice for St. Joseph School District when no adult is around to pick up their student, but different districts can have different standards.
The biggest concern, said Buchanan County Sheriff’s Deputy BJ King, is that children won't know how to handle the situation.
"The concern is basically not having a plan, as each family will have its own ideal way to keep its children and loved ones safe,” he said. “So the concern is not executing or being prepared for any sort of contingency.”
Davis and King both work as school resource officers. King said the ideal situation is to have an older sibling who can look after any younger children. But judging when a child is old enough to be home alone or in charge of younger siblings is often a case-by-case basis because not all kids exhibit the same level of maturity.
“That level of dependability on older siblings can only be responded to based on their maturity level,” he said. “If they can go ahead and have those ideas, if the caregivers and guardians can come up with those plans to be able to better support those children, that would be the most ideal.”
Even if children are home alone, there is the possibility they will try to exercise greater independence than they are ready for, King said.
“We all know that children are really resilient and resourceful themselves (as long as) they understand that depending on their level of maturity, how they can respond to matters of being so discreetly independent,” he said.
If a problem comes up then it might point to larger underlying issues but it’s difficult to reach that conclusion without other indicators, King said.
“In order for those sort of matters to be revealed, unfortunately, bigger issues have to come about for which (departments like) law enforcement, emergency services are provided that information in order to act and in order to respond to those bigger, underlying concerns, if there’s room for us to even address those matters,” he said.
Advances in technology are major assets when parents cannot be present, King said. Thanks to phone apps, parents now can keep track easily of where their children are. King said his Amazon Echo even allows him to monitor his home remotely.
