The new year will also bring a new winter storm with a few inches of snow predicted into New Year's Day.
Local street and MoDOT crews began pretreating roads Thursday morning with salt brine and beet juice mixtures. This lowers the freezing point on the roads for drivers. But, on Friday, snow and plow trucks may be abundant. MoDOT Northwest Engineer, Tonya Loman said drivers need to keep their distance when approaching a plow or salt truck on the roads.
"The thing you need to realize is it feels like they're traveling slow when you're behind them then once you get around them the roads not been cleared," she said. "Even though you wanted to go 45 or 50 behind them and they're going 35 it's going to be harder to go that high rate of speed when you get around them because then there's snow and stuff," Lohman said.
The storm coming in will be different from earlier in the week when an ice storm affected the area. The ice caused many downed trees and power lines.
Keven Schneider, the superintendent of St. Joseph Streets Department, said they will begin loading trucks with the salt mixture and hitting the roads around 9 a.m. MoDOT has been sending salt and plow crews out Thursday and snowplows are planned to start in the early morning Friday when snow begins to fall.
If you see damage during the snowstorm, call 9-1-1 if there is immediate danger, or the city streets division at (816) 271- 4848 for trees or wires down on public property.