Pregnant woman suffers minor injuries in Tuesday crash By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Sep 13, 2022 A pregnant woman was hospitalized after suffering minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. The woman was driving west on Karnes Road in her vehicle when she collided with a man traveling north on Miller Road, according to officers with the St. Joseph Police Department.The St. Joseph Fire Department and Buchanan County EMS also assisted at the scene. The woman was transported to Mosaic Life Care. All parties involved were wearing seat belts, police said. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.
