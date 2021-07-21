A pregnant woman was taken to Mosaic Life Care after a crash Friday evening at North Belt Highway and Frederick Avenue.
The crash occurred around 9 p.m. when a 20-year-old man in a 2007 BMW sedan ran a stoplight and collided with the passenger’s side of a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe, St. Joseph Police said.
The pregnant woman, in the Tahoe, was taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.
The other two people in the vehicle were not injured, police said, and neither was the man in the BMW.
