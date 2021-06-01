A pregnant woman had to be extricated from a vehicle after a crash around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday at Seneca and South 28th streets.

The woman was driving a Chevrolet Sonic when another motorist, driving a Toyota Corolla, failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into the Chevrolet’s driver’s side, St. Joseph Police said.

The woman was unable to climb over her vehicle’s center console to exit the passenger side, so responders had to remove the driver’s side door. She was taken to Mosaic Life Care as a precaution, police said.