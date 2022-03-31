An accident Thursday morning near Spring Garden Middle School resulted in an overturned car and a broken power line pole.
The accident happened at about 10:30 a.m. at 22nd Street and Gooding Avenue. According to St. Joseph police, the driver reported that he blacked out before the single-vehicle wreck.
The driver had no reported injuries and was the only occupant of the vehicle, police said.
