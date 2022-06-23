Potential for dog attacks a concern

A recent incident involving a dog attacking a sheriff's deputy who was serving an eviction notice has raised concerns about what to do when dealing with potentially vicious animals.
The deputy in that situation, Steve Smith, suffered severe bite wounds to his right leg requiring seven stitches, bite wounds to his left leg and a broken wrist from falling on the street, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
"There's lots of concerns," he said. "We want to make sure that our deputies are kept safe while they're doing their job. But we're wanting to make sure that everybody's kept safe. Most of us here are our pet owners, and we love our dogs and our pets and those type of things. We just want to make sure that the animals are kept correctly and they're taken care of and that they don't attack people."
The pet reportedly was going to be released to its owners but given the circumstances, it may be declared a vicious dog, though the decision isn't final. Representatives from St. Joseph Animal Control could not be reached for comment.
Several things can qualify a dog as vicious, according to St. Joseph city ordinances, including a dog with a "known propensity, tendency or disposition to unprovoked attack to cause injury or to otherwise endanger the safety of human beings or domestic animals," or a dog that has bitten or caused injury to another person or domestic animal without being provoked.
Vicious pets are allowed to be kept by owners as long as they're kept inside or in a locked kennel, or when leashed and muzzled, according to the city's ordinance. Signs indicating the presence of a vicious dog must be readable and prominently posted on the property.
Having a vicious dog ordinance is preferable to having legislation against a specific dog breed because a vicious dog ordinance is applicable regardless of breed. That ensures all situations are judged in a similar fashion, said Shane Rudman, founder of the nonprofit Animal Justice League of America.
"It has to be spelled out exact and specific," he said. "If you do not, then you're setting everybody up to lose ... Whatever it is, it just needs to be exactly the same."
The concern with dogs viewed as vicious isn't just the prospect of an isolated event, there's also the potential that a similar incident could happen again if proper precautions aren't taken, Puett said.
"We would caution folks, if they have animals that they're not sure of, you know, to make sure that those animals are restrained and, and leashed and held correctly," he said. "There's lots of children that especially that are really excited about animals that go up and they don't understand that some dogs don't like that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.