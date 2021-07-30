Missouri American Water is declaring a precautionary boil advisory until 10 a.m. Saturday for some St. Joseph customers.
This boil advisory affects a large portion of the South Side, along with consumers farther south near Dearborn.
Under a boil advisory, water still is safe for bathing, washing and other common uses. However, water for drinking or cooking should be boiled before use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.