A recent policy change will give nearly 2 million physicians the new ability to prescribe a medication for opioid-use disorder, which has experts hopeful that thousands of deaths will be prevented.
In December, the Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment Act of 2023 was signed, which eliminated an X-waiver that physicians had long needed to prescribe buprenorphine, an opioid medication used to treat pain and opioid addiction.
Before the act was signed, only 5% of medical providers were licensed to prescribe buprenorphine, and in large portions of the country, none are licensed to prescribe it.
A study found that buprenorphine decreased opioid-related deaths by 38% relative to the absence of medication-assisted treatment, and local experts are hopeful that this policy change will have a positive impact on treatment.
“There’s no question this is going to have a positive impact on treatment,” said Dr. Dustin Smith, a physician at St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing. “The three factors that contributed to the overwhelming death rates were the limited amount of access to treatment, the caps on treatment being offered and the cost of treatment.”
With the waiver removal, almost 2 million physicians who have a standard DEA license are going to be able to prescribe this medication.
Brown said while this will help the opioid crisis, the removal of this waiver is also going to challenge current physicians to become comfortable with distributing this treatment.
“While the headline is that the X-waiver has gone away, physicians are still going to have to do those additional hours of training to be comfortable,” he said. “So, really what it comes down to is if a physician is comfortable prescribing other controlled substances, like pain medication, then they are going to also have to be comfortable in prescribing medications for assisted treatment.”
Officials said there are some concerns about the drug getting into the wrong hands, specifically those who may not truly be struggling with addiction, but prescribers said they believe the bigger focus is that they will be able to treat more cases of addiction.
“I think if people approach this policy with the mindset that people are going to claim they have an opioid-use disorder, that perpetuates the stigma that surrounds addiction that we want to shut down, said Teresa Limle, MAT coordinator at Family Guidance Center. “Prescribing this is just like any other controlled substance for another chronic disease. Addiction itself is a chronic disease and deserving of treatment.”
Smith also would like to see a change in the stigma surrounding addiction and believes medical treatment is a necessary part of recovery.
“Oftentimes, some of the images used to portray addiction is homelessness or individuals with severe disease who are injecting drugs,” he said. “But the reality is a vast majority of individuals who are struggling with substance use are individuals in our community who are working, and they are trying to do what’s best for their families, but they are struggling with addiction, which is taking a toll on their finances and health. So, by removing this X-waiver, we can also remove the stigma.”
