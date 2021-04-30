There were several traffic accidents Thursday around St. Joseph, ranging from bicyclists colliding with cars to a wreck involving a police cruiser.
There were at least six crashes yesterday afternoon alone. Sgt. James Tonn, with the St. Joseph Police Department, said the number of incidents could be the result of drivers going too fast and not paying attention.
Two factors creating a disadvantage right now are the warm weather and decreasing COVID-19 restrictions, Tonn said. More people are on the road as restrictions lessen and they want to be outside as the weather improves.
Many people are happy to be back on the road, he said. Their desire to get out and about often leads to drivers speeding, he added.
“They’re driving faster than they should be and we’re causing crashes," he said. "Most of our crashes are caused from following too close or failure to yield. So I’m either not stopping in time and rearing somebody, rear-ending them, or I’m pulling out in front of somebody and getting hit.”
Those situations often boil down to being more attentive, St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn said.
"We need to do one thing at a time when we're driving," he said. "We're all really good at multi-tasking because that's just the world we live in but when we're driving, we need to do just that. And we need to drive defensively and not assume that somebody's doing what they're supposed to be."
Drivers should be aware of allowing enough space for the vehicle in front of them in case something happens unexpectedly, Tonn said.
"My own safety is No. 1, and I'm not going to assume that you're looking out for me," he said. "So we got to slow down, the speed limit's there for a reason. We're out doing enforcement because we know that enforcement can change driving behavior."
One assumption people make is that there is a buffer allowing them to go a few miles over the speed limit, Tonn said.
"There's a myth going around, obviously, that we can drive five-over (the speed limit) and the cops aren't going to stop you," he said. "Well, the law doesn't say that. The law says this is the speed limit and that's it."
Tonn even makes sure to look both ways on one-way streets, he said.
The cause of Thursday's accident involving a police vehicle remains under investigation.
