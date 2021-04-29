Police vehicle involved in car crash

The St. Joseph Police Department is on the scene of a car crash that involved one of their patrol vehicles.
The accident occurred around 3 p.m. Thursday, and has closed down a portion of King Hill Avenue between Lake Avenue and Nebraska Avenue. The accident's cause remains under investigation.
A St. Joseph Police Department Sergeant said no one was sent to the hospital as a result of the accident.
Stay with News-Press NOW as the story develops.
