St. Joseph police reported Friday morning that the man who was shot Thursday night at Oakridge Apartments is in critical condition.
Currently no one is in custody in the shooting of the 19-year-old, whose name has not been released, police said.
The incident was reported around 4:45 p.m. at Oakridge Apartments in the 1200 block of Angelique Street. It was the third shooting in St. Joseph during the last week.
