Shooting incident reported on 13th Street, no injuries

St. Joseph police responded to a shooting incident on North 13th Street Monday night.

 Ryan Sheehan | News-Press NOW

Gunshots were reported on North 13th Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

No injuries were reported, St. Joseph police said, but officers are looking for anyone involved in the shooting.

Private property was damaged by the gunfire, police said.

Ryan Sheehan can be reached at ryan.sheehan@newspressnow.com.

