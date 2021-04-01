A Missouri Senate bill would give Kansas City police officers the ability to live outside the city limits, encroaching on an area local law enforcement officers normally call home.
The bill is sponsored by State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, who represents parts of Kansas City and all of Buchanan County.
Law enforcement authorities said the extension could lead to more officers leaving their departments and going to work for KCPD, which offers significantly higher salaries, with local departments already struggling to recruit and retain officers.
"Do you see this as a problem for the department? It could be," Capt. Jeff Wilson, a spokesperson for the Saint Joseph Police Department, said. "It honestly could create some issues for us as far as we may have some officers leave here to go there."
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said his department already struggles with retaining officers, because many other departments, like the KCPD, offer higher pay.
"Pay issues are a problem for us," Puett said. "So we have difficulties recruiting and retaining, especially when a city like Kansas City pays a lot larger salary and has a lot larger step raises than we're able to offer here."
The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department requires deputies to live within 45 minutes of work, Puett said, to ensure a reasonable response time in case of emergency.
Wilson said the SJPD doesn't have a residency requirement, which is one of the tools the department uses to recruit candidates, giving officers the ability to live where they'd like and commute into the city for work.
That recruiting advantage would be taken away if the proposed bill passes the Missouri House. It passed the Missouri Senate in a 30-4 vote earlier this week.
"If you're going to offer me more money, or more benefits, or a better schedule to come here, then a lot of people are going to consider that," Wilson said.
According to a 2017 report, SJPD officers are paid an average of $43,000 per year. A similar 2017 report prepared by the KCPD said a basic police officer would make an annual minimum of $45,564, but could make a maximum of $74,580.
Luetkemeyer defended the bill, and said officers should be able to "live and work where they choose."
"They should be able to make the decisions all of us take for granted, like where to send their kids to school and how to raise their families," Luetkemeyer said. "I think what you could see is some current KCPD officers moving to southern Buchanan or northern Platte Counties. The residency radius limit doesn't reach St. Joe."
The bill was amended to reduce the radius from 60 miles, which would incorporate the St. Joseph city limits, to 30 miles from the edge of the Kansas City limits, which would not. However, because of the 45-minute rule, the proposed 30-mile radius would overlap with an area local law enforcement officers currently live inside.
