Travel and online shopping are expected to increase as the holidays approach, something law enforcement agencies say makes home security extra important.
The St. Joseph Police Department offers residents security inspections, but they tend to be underutilized, Sgt. Roy Hoskins said.
“I wish more people would take more advantage of it,” he said. “It’s several a month. It’s not necessarily multiple a week, but it’s fairly frequent. We’d like to spread the word and get more people to do that.”
The process includes checking residents’ surveillance systems, lighting, shrubberies and other greenery and providing recommendations for improvements, Hoskins said.
Shrubs and bushes often are overlooked but can pose a liability if homeowners aren’t vigilant, Hoskins said.
“(Residents) don’t think of hedges and things like that being a problem but people could hide behind them, hide from us,” he said. “In certain cases, that allows them enough coverage to break a window and gain entry pretty covertly.”
It helps to have doorbell cameras, but any preventative measure decreases the chance of theft or burglary, Hoskins said.
“Everything you can add is another layer of protection,” he said. “Even if you have a dummy camera or a fake sign, that may not stop somebody who’s really persistent and determined, but it may be enough to make someone think and stop what they’re doing. Same with neighborhood watch stickers on the doors, things like that.”
Even if security cameras don’t prevent a burglary or theft, they at least can provide evidence when a report is filed, Hoskins said.
Package tracking is another feature that can be an advantage for homeowners because they can stay updated with where and when their items are delivered, he said.
“UPS, a lot of those services, you can sign up for personalized tracking services, and you can pick your location (and) delivery date,” he said.
It also helps to leave lights on while out of town and have a trusted neighbor check the house, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.